Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County recently hosted a Virtual Trivia fundraiser which raised more than $1,200.
"I had a blast," BBBS board member and trivia player Autum Johns-Liggett said. "I was able to dress up in my best gym clothes and drink wine from the comfort of my computer room. Anything that involves giving back to our community and drinking wine I am all in for."
Players from Kansas, California, Texas, Florida and locations throughout MIssouri took part in the event.
With the trivia host in New York City, participants around the nation learned not only more about Big Brothers Big Sisters but about Warrenburg, Missouri as well.
"It was wonderful seeing everyone virtually, meeting new friends and having the support of people who know the importance of what BBBS offers the youth in our community," BBBS Executive Director Dana Phelps said.
Team Warrior took first place in the competition with Elizabeth Deyermond winning the raffle.
"We are so grateful at this time for the support but also feel good about offering something fun for friends, families and coworkers to do while staying safe," Phelps said.
Another Trivia Night will take place Oct. 16 and the Annual Scavenger Hunt will take place Friday, Aug. 28.
"These events will look different this year as we continue to practice safety precautions to keep our supporters, families, Bigs and Littles in our program safe however, we will have fun," Phelps said.
Central Bank and F&C Bank were the sponsors for the trivia night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.