JOHNSON COUNTY — The barn door has closed on the 2019 Johnson County Fair.
The Fair took place July 9 through 13 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
The theme was “Barn in the U.S.A.”
After a weekend of barbecuing on July 5 and 6, the 2019 Fair got started with the Opening Ceremonies and Miss Johnson County Pageant on July 9.
The barn doors were open after that.
Entries for the Open Exhibits (Foods, Home Economics, Fine Arts Show, Farm Crops and Garden Produce and FFA Farm Mechanics) opened up on July 10 and led the way for the 4-H Achievement Day
It was an early start to July 11 as the Goat Show, Sheep Show, Lead Line and Open Floriculture exhibits opened first thing to start the day.
The Beef Show and Bobby Calf Show took place in the afternoon of July 11 before the lights came on and the Amped Up Pro Bull Riding Tour made a stop at the Fair.
Kaitlyn Phillips won the mutton bustin’ competition while Jesse Tillman won the bull riding portion.
After a late night of bull riding, the pigs opened the day on July 12 with the 4-H/FFA Swine Show.
The Dairy Show, Ham/Bacon Show and small animal shows took place later in the day.
The second-to last day of the Fair concluded with the 2019 Johnson County Ice Cream Social and meal provided by the Johnson County Farm Bureau and Johnson County Cattleman’s Association.
The 2019 Johnson County Cattlemen’s Association Steak and Eggs Breakfast kicked off the final morning of the fair.
The day was filled with a car show, Fiber Fun Day, “Show Me the Farm,” shows, tractor pulls, a fish/chicken tender fry and a Community Dance.
Visit dsjnow.com and the Daily Star-Journal for additional Johnson County Fair coverage.
