Back to School Fair educates families about local resources

WARRENSBURG — As part of an annual back-to-school event, the Missouri Valley Community Action Agency brought together local organizations to provide school supplies and information about available resources to families in Warrensburg and across Johnson County on Monday, July 29, at the Elks Lodge, 822 E Young Ave.
This was the first year the event was at the Elks Lodge.
The MVCAA Back to School Fair was host to 15 booths and organizations, including WILS, the Salvation Army, Trails Regional Library, MVCAA’s Skill Up and Head Start, Walmart Vision Center, Missouri Care Inc., ResCare Workforce Services, Western Missouri Medical Center, Central Missouri Community Credit Union, KCP&L, West Central Electric, Johnson County Community Health and Johnson County United Way.
A total of 25 families and 55 children attended the event.
