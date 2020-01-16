WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE – A U.S. Air Force B-2 Stealth Bomber will fly over the American Football Conference championship game at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Team Whiteman’s maintenance airmen and a ground crew of pilots will support the flyover.
Continuing a lasting relationship with Whiteman AFB’s community partners, the Kansas City Chiefs organization, the B-2 will kickoff the game with a demonstration of precision air power.
The B-2 is America’s premier strategic stealth bomber and one of the world’s most advanced aircraft.
The 509th and 131st bomb wings at Whiteman Air Force Base, 45 miles east of Kansas City, operate the B-2.
