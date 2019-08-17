Awesome Blossoms wins state award

WARRENSBURG — Awesome Blossoms received the Outstanding New Development Project award at the Missouri Main Street Conference.
Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. presented downtown revitalization awards recognizing revitalization excellence during the annual Missouri Main Street Conference on July 25 at The Westin in St. Louis.
Open since 2014, Awesome Blossoms, owned by Gina Carlyle and Jennifer DeBacker, has served downtown Warrensburg with flowers, plants and other gifts.
In 2017, Awesome Blossoms was outgrowing the space at it storefront. When a service business next door moved out of the district, Carlyle and DeBacker were able to purchase the adjacent building to expand their business.
The expansion proved tricky as combining the two buildings into one required working with the City of Warrensburg planning office to replot the two buildings into one, conduct a new survey and meet new fire code requirements. Even with numerous inspections, and lengthy paperwork, Awesome Blossoms was able to open the expansion in May 2018.
The expanded space doubled the square footage for Awesome Blossoms and allowed it to expand its gift selection to include home décor, baby and spa items and a wedding consultation area, as well as double its cooler space to allow for more flower storage.
The expansion of Awesome Blossoms was an investment of more than $200,000 in downtown Warrensburg which enhanced its business and the historic district. Owners reported business increased by 15% in the first year.
Carlyle and DeBacker have served on various committees since opening their business in 2014 and donate their time, money and resources for various events throughout the year for Warrensburg Main Street.
Warrensburg Main Street also had another finalist for the Volunteer of the Year award, Sarah Craig. Craig joined the Warrensburg Main Street board in 2016 and quickly became involved as the organization's treasurer.
Craig has dedicated numerous volunteer hours to organize and maintain the books for Warrensburg Main Street.
"The work that Craig has done and is continuing to do for our organization is invaluable and has allowed us to be on a firm foundation to grow and continue to do amazing work for our community," Warrensburg Main Street information states.
MMSC is a non-profit designed to help communities preserve their historic commercial districts through economic revitalization.
Based on economic data collected from the communities in the top three tiers of the MMSC program, since 2006, $771 million of private investments have been made in the Main Street communities.
Public investments by municipal governments have totaled $169 million in improvements to infrastructure. MMSC programs have also successfully created 775 net new businesses and 3,873 net new jobs.
The ceremony also honored communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state that have completed exemplary work in downtown revitalization.
Nominations were submitted for projects, activities and individuals in 14 different categories that covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and other efforts in downtown revitalization.
Warrensburg Main Street is a volunteer-driven organization with a mission to promote, improve and preserve the unique character and economic vitality of downtown Warrensburg while embracing community growth.
For more information about Warrensburg Main Street, contact Executive Director Jill Purvis at 660-441-4356 or wburgmainstdirector@gmail.com.
