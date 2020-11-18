HOLDEN — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that occurred Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the 900 block of West 10th St. in Holden.
A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration states a trick trike plane, an ultra-light aircraft, crashed in unknown circumstances in a field and caught fire.
The pilot, Ernest Hillsman, 59, of Holden, was determined to be deceased at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration states an investigation of this nature can last 12 to 14 months.
The FAA has classified the crash as an accident.
The FAA uses the term “accident” for an occurrence “in which any person suffers death or serious injury or in which the aircraft receives substantial damage.” It is not used in a context to identify fault.
An “incident” is an occurrence “other than an accident.”
Information provided by the FAA states an “investigation of aircraft accidents and incidents begins as a cooperative effort between local and state police, fire and rescue, coroner’s offices, the FAA and the NTSB.”
Local authorities responded to the report of a plane crash around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The Holden Fire Department responded to the scene and later turned it over to Johnson County Fire Protection District #2 as it was outside of Holden city limits.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office worked to secure the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.