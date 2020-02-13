WARRENSBURG — A dinner and auction brought in about $10,500 for Project Graduation 2020 on Jan. 30 at Milestones Barn, 380 N.E. Business Highway 13.
The event featured a silent auction, a dessert dash and a live auction.
“It’s a great way to get the kids involved,” Stormy Taylor, event organizer and mother of a soon-to-be graduate, said.
Taylor said there will be a 50/50 raffle in late February at a basketball game and a Drive For Your School event, sponsored by Ford, on April 4 at Warrensburg High School.
Project Graduation is a post-graduation celebration for WHS graduates.
