WARRENSBURG — Personal property assessment forms for the year 2020 will be mailed to Johnson County residents at the end of this month, County Assessor Mark Reynolds announced.
The assessment list must be completed, signed and postmarked or dated by the Assessor’s Office by March 1, 2020, to avoid penalty.
Anyone who was a Johnson County resident on Jan. 1, 2019, and who owned personal property on Jan. 1 must complete the form, Reynolds said.
Examples of how to fill out the forms will be included with the mailing.
Online filing is an option for taxpayer convenience. Business personal property online filing is not included at this time.
Personal property that must be listed on the assessment form includes, but is not limited to cars, trucks, trailers, motorcycles, boats, boat motors, airplanes, livestock, farm machinery, mobile homes on leased land and business equipment.
County residents who completed 2020 assessment forms in the office earlier will receive another form in the mail, Reynolds said, but may disregard the mailed form.
Property owners who do not receive a form in the mail or need assistance can visit the Assessor/Collector South Annex building, 1310 S. Maguire St., or call the at (660) 747-9822.
