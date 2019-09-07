Ashcroft highlights National Voter Registration Month

JEFFERSON CITY — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft encourages Missourians to register to vote or verify their registration during National Voter Registration Month this September.
Ashcroft is working with Missouri’s federal, state and local leaders to encourage all eligible voters to register for the Nov. 5 special elections and promoting resources that help with the registration process.
“Voting is an important right that we cannot take for granted,” Ashcroft said. “We encourage all eligible Missourians to make sure they are registered and to verify that their voter registration address is current. Get registered and make your voice heard on Election Day.”
Missourians can visit GoVoteMissouri.com to register, check their registration status or get more information about registering to vote. In order to register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a Missouri resident and 18 years old by the day of the election.
Special elections to fill the seats of House Districts 22, 36, 74, 78, 99 and 158 will be held on Nov. 5.
The last day to register to vote in those elections is Oct. 9.
Any questions about the registration process can be directed to (800) 669-8683.
