Arrests made after multi-agency pursuit

A multi-agency pursuit on Wednesday, July 17, ended with arrests made in relation to resisting arrest, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Johnson County Sheriff's Office information states that shortly before 2 p.m., a narcotics detective attempted to stop a vehicle when Central Dispatch advised the license plates displayed were reported stolen.
When the detective attempted to initiate a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 50, Office information states the vehicle accelerated and began traveling toward Lafayette County on gravel roads.
In Lafayette County, the report states the vehicle came to rest in a ditch where the driver and passenger fled the scene into a dense creek bed, then into a large corn field.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa Police Department K-9 unit, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Johnson County Emergency Management assisted in searching the area.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., the passenger of the vehicle, Shyanne Meyer, 23, Sedalia, was located near the area and was taken into custody.
Meyers was placed on a 24-hour investigative hold for felony resisting arrest and formal charges were sought.
About 11:30 p.m., the driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male from Sedalia was detained and transported to a juvenile detention center for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, felony resisting arrest and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.