KNOB NOSTER — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, with the assitance of the Warrensburg Police Department, arrested Joshua Michael Bradley, 37, on Thursday, July 11, in relation to a reported shooting on Tuesday, July 9.
Bradley was booked into the Johnson County Jail on a warrant with felony charges of assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office website, he was also arrested on failure to appear warrants for speeding and motor vehicle required to be registered.
The Knob Noster Police Department responded about 8 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a disturbance involving a firearm in the area of West Lucas Street in Knob Noster.
Officers found an adult male had received a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
The KNPD was assisted in the incident by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the KNPD at (660) 563-2233.
