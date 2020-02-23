Army veteran walking to raise awareness about PTSD, mental health

WARRENSBURG — Just three days into a journey of more than 6,000 miles, Stephen Meyers met with members of the American Legion Matthews-Crawford Post 131 to talk about post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health.
Meyers, a resident of Lee’s Summit and U.S. Army veteran, began his journey to raise awareness about PTSD on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the World War I museum in Kansas City.
At the end of day one, Meyers stopped near Lone Jack and headed towards Warrensburg on day two, Sunday, Feb. 16.
“I prepared for the bad weather,” Meyers said. “I did not prepare for the good weather. So, yesterday (Feb. 16) I made a rookie mistake and got sunburned.”
After arriving Feb. 16 in Warrensburg, Meyers stayed at Warrensburg Fire Station No. 2, 1550 Corporate Drive, and met with American Legion members the next morning.
“This whole thing is going to take me until just before Thanksgiving,” Meyers said.
Meyers’ trek will take him from Missouri to the Atlantic coast, back to Missouri to spend the summer with his son, and then he will walk from Missouri to San Diego, California.
“The reason I didn’t go straight from Kansas City to Jacksonville, Florida, is because there is almost no people along that route,” Meyers said.
Meyers said he is taking the route he is because of risk mitigation in case of an emergency and the chance to talk to more people about PTSD.
Meyers said he is walking to raise awareness about PTSD because he is, essentially, a walking billboard.
“When I’m walking, they see me,” Meyers said. “(The sign on my pack) is fairly easily read. … They know what I’m doing, they see me doing it and maybe they’ll talk to somebody about it. It’s about starting that conversation.”
Meyers said seven people stopped their vehicles while he was walking Feb. 16 to talk to him.
“I think the number one thing people can do to help is if they think they need (a) mental health professional’s help, then get it,” Meyers said.
For more information, visit the PTSD-Walk Facebook page or ptsd-walk.com.
