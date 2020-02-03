WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Armstrong will be deployed for operations in support of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade and rally on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Armstrong will serve as the planning section chief and paramedic for the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency’s (SEMA) Disaster Medical Assistance Team (MO-1 DMAT) for the event.
The Kansas City Fire Department has requested DMAT to deploy to Kansas City on Wednesday for support as it expects more than 1 million people to be present.
Duties tasked to Armstrong and the team include development of a Mobilization Plan and an Incident Action Plan along with providing medical support to the local jurisdiction.Armstrong currently serves as a paramedic with the Johnson County Ambulance District and Knob Noster Fire Department, and has experience with development of Incident Action Plans locally in his role as EMA director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.