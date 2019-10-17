WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Armstrong landed in the Bahamas on Sept. 30 to help provide relief services to areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian and on Oct. 8, he returned to Johnson County, bringing with him knowledge and experience to better the emergency preparedness and response to natural disasters for the county.
Armstrong landed in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas located on the island of New Providence, which he said was nearly fully operational aside from occasional power outages. This was the area where all international flights for volunteers landed.
However, the situation was completely different in Treasure Cay on Abaco Island, where Armstrong flew a day after arriving in Nassau.
"It was complete destruction there," Armstrong said.
Sections of the island experienced 20-foot surges from the hurricane, which resulted in demolished structures, no fire suppression and only one fire truck left operational for the whole area.
People in the area were looking for food, shelter and missing family members with about 1,900 people being housed in shelters.
During his time in the Bahamas, Armstrong attended national-level Emergency Operation Center meetings and worked with organizations on logistics, sheltering plans and medical coverage.
Armstrong assisted in the Bahamas about a month after the hurricane hit the islands and had previously provided relief efforts in Puerto Rico about 70 days after Hurricane Maria hit and two days after Hurricane Michael hit Georgia. Because of this, he has seen the immediate aftermath of natural disasters as well as long-term effects, both of which Armstrong was seeing in Treasure Cay.
"The clinic in Treasure Cay was seeing people that had not only been injured because of the hurricane, but were then having issues with their diabetes, high blood pressure, things like that because all of their medications had been destroyed," Armstrong said.
Being United States territories, Puerto Rico and Georgia received aid from the U.S. government following their natural disasters, an advantage the Bahamas does not have.
"When you go on an international deployment, there's not a lot of that aid we take for granted here," Armstrong said. "If there was a natural disaster in Johnson County, we'd see a local response, regional response, state-level response and FEMA would come in if it were a big enough event. Whereas there, they're pretty much on their own."
Because of this, the Bahamas are still in what Armstrong calls the "response phase," as there are still people missing, people requiring medical care and non-operational hospitals.
"It was a little bit of a shock being there about a month after and seeing there are still some things that we probably would have been able to accomplish in week one, maybe week two here were not even on the radar there," Armstrong said. "They're working with less but having to do more."
Armstrong said the Bahamas hopes to start rebuilding medical clinics and getting medical infrastructure back by the end of the year with temporary structures and in two years have some more permanent structures in place.
"I think they have a good plan, but they're looking at two to five years before there is any sense of normalcy in Grand Bahama or Abaco," Armstrong said.
Armstrong added Puerto Rico is still not fully recovered from the effects of Hurricane Maria in 2017.
During his trips to Puerto Rico and Georgia, Armstrong and other relief volunteers were able to drive to different portions of the area as long as the roadway had been cleared of debris. In the case of the Bahamas, which is comprised of 700 islands (30 of which are inhabited), logistics proved to be more difficult.
A month after the incident, many of the ports remain closed due to infrastructure being destroyed. Another problem facing ports are the debris and sand from the hurricane's disruption of the seafloor that requires dredging for boats to be able to enter and exit the ports once more.
With sea travel made unavailable in certain areas, the main mode of transportation for relief volunteers was by plane, which came with its own set of difficulties.
Airports such as the one at Treasure Cay had been completely destroyed, with Armstrong also experiencing instances of price hikes in flight costs following the disaster.
"There were locals that really wanted to help out and were really willing to work with you, but in any circumstance you also have people who sometimes take advantage of situations," Armstrong said.
Additionally, international travel into Grand Bahama or Abaco Island was not allowed unless it was for disaster relief.
This poses a threat to the nation's long-term recovery efforts as much of the nation's revenue relies on tourism to these islands.
In March, The Nassau Guardian reported an estimated 6.6 million tourists visited the Bahamas in 2018, with Grand Bahama seeing a 9.1% increase in overall visitor arrivals and Abaco having the greatest overall numbers among the Family Islands, with 437,825 foreign air and sea arrivals.
"Their long-term recovery will be almost 100 percert dependent on tourism," Armstrong said.
However, a number of Bahamian islands remain intact and tourism for these areas is already ramping back up.
"Nassau, Paradise Island and New Providence are pretty much fully operational," Armstrong said. "They were starting to have cruise liners coming in and out of there when I was there."
While tourism is not as big of a concern for the revenue of Johnson County as it is for the Bahamas, Armstrong realized the tourism aspect of disaster safety was not something he wanted to overlook.
“We don’t thrive on tourism here, but it is important and we want people to come back and visit our community,” Armstrong said. “We don’t want one disaster to make such an impact that no one wants to come back to our community. Bringing those people to the table is vital for long-term recovery and that’s not something I had thought about in the past.”
Armstrong was also able to observe how the country handled tracking injuries both related and non-related to the disaster.
"There was a really cool form they were utilizing that I brought back, so we're going to meet with our ambulance district, hospital and public health agency through our healthcare coalition and look at that," Armstrong said.
While the likelihood of an event similar in scale to Hurricane Dorian is unlikely to hit Johnson County, Armstrong said the experience he gained from his trip to the Bahamas still provides applicable knowledge for his position at the Johnson County EMA.
"We probably won't have a disaster on the magnitude of a category five hurricane, but we could have a pretty significant tornado come through and it's important for us to track how many injuries are related to this, how many people are we seeing in shelters, if we're having to set up alternate care centers other than the hospital or if we need additional resources," Armstrong said.
Armstrong hopes that if the time ever comes when Johnson County is in need of disaster relief, there will be those who lend their hands to help as he has done.
"I want people to come help us when we need help," Armstrong said. "When Johnson County calls and says, 'This is what happened in Warrensburg, Chihowee or Leeton,' I want people to answer the call like I did to go help them. I don't want to be on my own or for my staff to be on their own if we have a big disaster in Johnson County. I think its important for us to help out as we might need help one day too."
As this is his second international disaster aid trip, it is clear that Armstrong simply enjoys helping others.
"It was an experience unlike I've ever had before and I'm glad I went," Armstrong said. "It was a rewarding experience and I learned a lot. I felt like I gained a lot knowledge-wise but its also fulfilling to be a part of that and say that you've helped other people."
Armstrong also said being present in the wake of a situation like the one in the Bahamas puts things into perspective for him and becomes more appreciative of the available resources back home.
"It's always humbling to meet the people and see what they've gone through," Armstrong said. "Almost every person we met would say, 'I'm okay. So-and-so is worse off than I am.' All of these people just went through a tragic event that no one else could ever really relate to and they're saying, 'Go help them.' It makes you grateful for what we have here and grateful for what resources we have and the availability for quick response emergency services we have here at home."
