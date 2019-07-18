Annual event celebrates all singing styles

WARRENSBURG — Summer Singers, Some’re Not brought together those that can sing and those that think they cannot sing for the 13th year.
Organizers selected 40 fan-favorite songs for participants to sing along to.
Singers were accompanied by “The Trio,” Denise Robinson, piano; John Check, bass, and Mike Sekelsky, percussion.
Melissa Gower, Mark Pearce, Meryl Lin McLean, Kathy Ray Smith, Mollie Dinwiddie, John Roberts and Beth Rutt were song leaders.
The Warrensburg Community Chorus and Warrensburg Parks and Recreation sponsored the event.
