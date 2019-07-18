Annual event celebrates all singing styles
Melissa Gower, far left, leads those attending the 13th annual Summer Singers, Some’re Not event Thursday, June 11 at the Warrensburg Community Center. Event organizers selected 40 songs for participants to sing. The event welcomed all, regardless of vocal talent.

 Sara Lawson/Staff Photo

WARRENSBURG — Summer Singers, Some’re Not brought together those that can sing and those that think they cannot sing for the 13th year.

Organizers selected 40 fan-favorite songs for participants to sing along to.

Singers were accompanied by “The Trio,” Denise Robinson, piano; John Check, bass, and Mike Sekelsky, percussion.

Melissa Gower, Mark Pearce, Meryl Lin McLean, Kathy Ray Smith, Mollie Dinwiddie, John Roberts and Beth Rutt were song leaders.

The Warrensburg Community Chorus and Warrensburg Parks and Recreation sponsored the event.

