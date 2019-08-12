WARRENSBURG — The Old Drum & Friends Animal Shelter has set up a new way to donate needed items: a wish list on Amazon.
The animal shelter cared for more than 510 animals this past year and relies heavily on donations from community members to provide quality care for each animal entering the shelter.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, it costs between $700 and $875 a year to care for each animal that enters a shelter.
The mission of the animal shelter is to provide a safe, healthy and loving environment for animals, match the perfect forever home for animal and adopter and offer exceptional community involvement opportunities.
The wish list can be found at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1UIXPYXW9XGXJ/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex.
The animal shelter continues to accept monetary donations.
The animal shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.