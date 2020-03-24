WARRENSBURG – Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter announced it is closed to the public and will resume normal business hours when the State of Emergency Declaration, made Tuesday, March 17, for Warrensburg, has been lifted.
The shelter states staff will continue to care for and feed the animals currently at the shelter, however the public will not be allowed to visit the shelter, volunteer, adopt or surrender animals during this time.
Anyone who believes the shelter has their animal can contact staff directly to set up a time to pick them up.
The shelter states this will strictly be by appointment only.
“Please know that closing the shelter was a difficult decision, but is necessary to ensure the health and safety of staff. Keep in mind, all animals will continue to be well cared for. As much as the shelter would like to see these animals go to their forever home quickly, we need to ensure the safety of everyone by closing to the public,” Kerri Lewis, shelter manager, said.
The shelter states this closure will limit the amount of interaction between staff and the public.
Information regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from the city is available at warrensburg-mo.com/777/COVID-19-Information-Page.
