WARRENSBURG — Animal Dan (Dan Cowell), his pets and the rest of the Animal Wonders team visited the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library on Friday, Aug. 9.
The Animal Wonders: Diversity of Life show drew more than 100 people to the Warrensburg library Friday afternoon.
The show had also made a stop in Knob Noster earlier in the week and Holden earlier in the day.
Cowell brought along cockroaches, a spider, a frog, a snake, a skink, a parrot, chickens and an alligator.
With each animal, Cowell explained to the crowd how he got the animals, what they are like at home and what they are like in the wild.
Cowell is a former zoo keeper at the Kansas City Zoo.
He shared his passion for animals and how to keep them safe out in nature.
Cowell even let audience members interact with and hold the animals.
The show closed with audience members waiting in line to meet each of the animals.
Cowell is the founder of Animal Wonders, LLC and has been working with exotic birds and animals since 1986.
He studied biology and public relations at University of Central Missouri as well as serving in the U.S. Army in the early 1990s.
The Animal Wonders website states his favorite avicultural subjects are Galliformes and Anseriformes and he currently maintains an extensive avicultural and conservation website on the two orders at gbwf.org.
The Animal Wonders website explains it started in 2008 after seeing the interest for conservation and animal education from students it worked with.
It states that the Animal Wonders animal are for educational purposes, they are not circus acts or performers.
