WARRENSBURG — In response to unprecedented reductions in passenger rail travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, MoDOT staff have been working closely with Amtrak regarding the ridership declines on the Missouri River Runner trains.
Amtrak stated that within the past two weeks, daily year-to-year ridership in Missouri has been down as much as 90%, with similar declines in advanced bookings and revenues.
Due to this significant reduction in passenger demand, a temporary service modification is being made to the Missouri River Runner and the national Amtrak network due to reduced travel demand.
Starting on Monday, March 30, Missouri trains #311 and #316 will be suspended.
Trains #314 (stopping at 9:34 a.m. in Warrensburg) and #313 (stopping at 8:09 p.m. in Warrensburg) will continue to operate.
An announcement by Amtrak highlighting all service modifications can be found here: media.amtrak.com/2020/03/amtrak-updates-to-service/.
