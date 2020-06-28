WARRENSBURG — Ray Almaguer, code enforcement inspector for the City of Warrensburg, is retiring in July after nearly 12 years of dedicated service to the city.
During his time with the city, city information states this position became a full-time position and Almaguer shaped the code enforcement program into what it is today.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 precautions, there will not be a retirement reception, instead cards can be sent to Almaguer for a mail-in card shower.
Cards can be addressed to City of Warrensburg, C/O Ray Almaguer, 102 S. Holden St., Warrensburg, MO 64093.
