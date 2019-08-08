WARRENSBURG — All-Starz Barbershop provided 119 school-aged youth with free haircuts at its annual Fresh 4 Success back-to-school event on Monday, Aug. 5.
The event provided about 105 haircuts in 2018.
“It is for the kids, and just that alone is enough for me,” All-Starz owner Willie Taylor said.
A basketball tournament on Sunday, Aug. 4, helped raise funds and collect shoes to give away at Monday’s event.
180 youth were able to receive a free pair of shoes.
Along with haircuts and shoes, All-Starz gave supplies according to supplies needed for each youth’s grade level and what they were in need of.
More than 60 children were able to receive school supplies.
School supplies given away included 22 backpacks, 43 packs of paper and notebooks, 60 folders, 15 boxes of crayons, 90 pencils, eight packs of colored pencils, seven boxes of markers, four packs of scissors, 15 packs of index cards and 21 erasers.
All-Starz also provided food to 120 youth.
According to a Facebook post from All-Starz Barbershop, “The owner of All-Starz believes a Fresh Haircut and Fresh Kicks yields success in the classroom and causes the kids to be excited about returning to school.”
The barbershop was not alone in providing the back-to-school event for the community.
Additional community members and organizations lined Pine Street with games and informational booths.
Activities included face painting, bounce houses, games and demonstrations.
Taylor said attendees started arriving for the event as early as 1 p.m. Haircuts did not begin until 4 p.m.
"To just see those kids coming in just in a good mood knowing they are about to get a haircut, get a pair of shoes, knowing that they were about to get school supplies, it was amazing," Taylor said.
