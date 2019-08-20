Alewel’s Country Meats Grand Champion Bacon sold at Governor’s Ham Breakfast

The 67th Governor’s Ham Breakfast took place Thursday, Aug. 15, in the Director’s Tent at the 2019 Missouri State Fair.
More than 1,000 guests were in attendance and enjoyed the breakfast, auction and keynote by Gov. Mike Parson.
Distinguished guests in attendance included Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, State Fair Director Mark Wolfe, State Fair commissioners, Foundation members, state and local elected officials and numerous other agriculture leaders and fair supporters.
Chinn emceed the event and Dick Hutchison auctioneered.
Money was raised from the auction of the Grand and Reserve Champion Hams, Grand Champion Bacon and Commemorative Belt Buckle.
The auction kicked off with the sale of the Grand Champion Ham, exhibited by Quynten Cary of California. T
Starline Brass purchased the ham for $10,000 and was donated to the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
Kansas City Power & Light purchased the Reserve Champion Ham, exhibited by Danny Duvall of Florrisant, for $4,500.
Starline Brass purchased the Grand Champion Bacon, exhibited by Alewel’s Country Meats of Warrensburg, for $6,000.
Representative Steve Butz purchased the commemorative belt buckle was purchased for $2,200.
Funds raised at the Breakfast totaled $22,700 and will be used to support the Missouri State Fair Foundation for projects, including youth in agriculture scholarships and fairgrounds improvements.
