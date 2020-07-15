WARRENSBURG — A resolution to declare an intention to separate the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation and the City of Warrensburg was on the agenda for the Monday, July 13, City Council meeting.
While no action was taken at the meeting, the proposed resolution would withdraw the city from a previous joint resolution between the city and the parks and rec board.
The joint resolution was approved in August of 2015.
“The Park Department has failed on an ongoing and chronic basis to comply with city policy, jeopardizing financial sustainability of operations, creating violations of city policy and potential legal compliance violations … the City Council and city staff have attempted, on multiple occasions since adoption of the joint resolution, to bring concerns to the attention of the Park Board and Park Department without correction,” the proposed resolution states.
The Parks and Recreation Board, also known as the Park Board, is not an advisory board to the council.
The board operates as an administrative board that makes decisions that are put into effect without approval from the council.
“The problem is not one of us, not one board member nor any staff member understood that there were problems that rose to this level,” Barb Rhodes, board member, said.
Erica Collins read from a letter submitted to the City Council by the Parks & Recreation Board addressing the concerns and asking for clarification on “what the specific offending actions/behaviors/policies might be.”
The letter states the board was "blindsided" by the proposal.
“It has been estimated by city administration the cost for the services provided to be $300,000-$500,000,” the letter from the park board states. “Clearly, were Parks and Recreation forced to try to recover from the COVID shut-down and cover these costs, the Parks and Recreation services and programs as we know them today would cease to exist. We would like to think that this is not the goal of the City Council. We are asking for a joint Parks Board and City Council meeting in which specific concerns are addressed directly. Clearly, the Parks Board needs to become more involved in oversight for at least the time being as we try to clear up our differences.”
The proposed resolution states the city would withdraw effective Oct. 1, 2021, and the board would be responsible for its own operations, including human resources, risk management and insurance, information technology support, project management, legal, procurement processes, finance and public financing.
Collins and Rhodes asked that the council not vote on the resolution and instead meet with the board to discuss the issues.
Council member Casey Lund said there have been multiple discussions with the board and board members about the issues.
“When I came on the council three years ago, they were ready to do this,” Lund said. “We were trying to say ‘oh, that’s not good for Warrensburg.’ It’s been coming for a long time. I think the fact that the board is not aware is very, very disturbing.”
Lund and Collins confirmed there has not been a joint session between the board and council for two years.
A representative from the council does attend board meetings.
“While we are an administrative board and we do have all those rights and responsibilities, we also want to have a working relationship with the city understanding that we might now always agree with recommendations that are made and you guys have not always agreed with decisions that we make,” Collins said. “However, together we can come up with solutions that are beneficial to everybody.”
The council and board to meet in a closed session on Wednesday, July 15.
