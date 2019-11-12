WARRENSBURG — Diane Thompson, Johnson County clerk, in conjunction with E.J. Rice Company mailed out more than 2,300 address confirmation requests to voters whose address may not be up to date in their voter registration record.
Thompson urges voters that have received a mailing from her office to open and respond to it promptly.
“Safeguarding the integrity of the election process is one of the chief responsibilities of my office," Thompson said. "That begins with accurate and up-to-date voter rolls."
The address confirmation process is done prior to new voter registration cards being mailed out to ensure that they are getting to the voter at the most current address.
Voter cards and voter information booklets will be mailed out in early December.
When voters receive their new card, they should check their information to ensure that their name is spelled correctly and their physical address is listed correctly on the card.
Anyone with questions about their voter registration can call (660) 747-7414 or email vote@jococourthouse.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.