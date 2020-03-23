WARRENSBURG — At 71, Tom McCormack, a former electrician and Coast Guardsman, is staying active in his community through volunteer work and elected office.
“I like giving back to the community because I’m originally from Warrensburg, went through the school district here and it’s time to pay back, help out in ways I can,” McCormack said.
How are you involved in the community?
McCormack is currently the president of the Warrensburg School Board of Education, vice president of the Senior Center Advisory Board, volunteer for the State Emergency Response Team, volunteer for hazardous household waste disposal, is an active member in the local American Legion post, is a member of a local bowling team and has contributed to the Warrensburg Schools Foundation.
“I’m just fortunate,” McCormack said.
Why volunteer?
“I am a senior citizen now,” McCormack said. “I like helping the seniors. I know I’m not going to be around forever and I want to use some of my talents to help oversee that they are provided for adequately.”
McCormack stays busy with his various activities and has lunch at the Warrensburg Senior Center most business days.
“It seems like I’m pretty busy every week,” McCormack said. “This pops up and this pops up. My calendar has always got something on it everyday. … If you keep busy and keep your mind active you’re in better condition than you are just being idle and not doing anything. It wards off depression, boredom.”
When not volunteering, McCormack spends his time on his classic car, various home projects and taking trips with his grandchildren.
“I plan to continue volunteering as long as my body is able to,” McCormack said. “I’ve always been kinda like a multi-tasker. My mother always wanted me to sit down when I’d go over to her house … I said ‘I’ll save my sitting for when I get old,’ and it does feel better to sit down now every once in a while.”
What are some ways people 50 years of age and older can get involved in the community?
McCormack said there are several ways to get involved, including delivery drivers for home-delivered meals through the Warrensburg Senior Center.
“There’s always a need for help around the Senior Center, there’s always a need for bigs and littles with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, volunteering to clean up the downtown for (Warrensburg) Main Street … there’s plenty of other things you can volunteer to do,” McCormack said.
