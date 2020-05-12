WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson issued a reminder for registered voters who will be absent from their polling location on June 2 that absentee ballots are now available.
Absentee voting for the June 2 (formerly the April 7) General Municipal Election will continue through 5 p.m. Monday, June 1, at the Johnson County Courthouse, Voter Registration Office.
The office will also be open for absentee voting from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.
Application by mail for absentee ballots must be received in the Voter Registration Office by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, and should include the voter’s name and residential address as it appears on the voter registration rolls, mailing address, reason for requesting an absentee ballot and signature of the voter.
Voter Registration is located on the second floor of the Johnson County Courthouse at 300 N. Holden, Warrensburg.
For more information on elections, residents may visit the website at jococourthouse.com or call (660) 747-7414.
