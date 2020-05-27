WARRENSBURG — Pallets, boxes and packages are stacked to ceiling at the Jeremiah 29:11 warehouse all with the same purpose - helping someone in need.
Jeremiah 29:11 started in August of 2018 and is a program of Manna Harvest.
The warehouse stores goods and products that are brought as donations from retailers throughout the county.
The products are new and are donated to the warehouse as a result of overstocking or they come from a region where there is an abundance of the item.
The items are then distributed to partner organizations of Jeremiah 29:11.
Partners include 501c organizations, schools and churches.\
Manna Harvest Board of Directors President Dr. Terrence Moody said partner organizations reach out to Manna Harvest and Jeremiah 29:11 as they seek certain items to help serve the community with.
"One of the things we found out is that there are a lot more people that is unemployed, underemployed, than there are people that are homeless," Moody said. "People are just struggling to make ends meet and this just allows us to meet those ends."
There is no lack of variety in the warehouse.
Manna Harvest partners with Good360 to make Jeremiah 29:11 possible.
When Jeremiah 29:11 receives the products, it pays a shipping fee and an admin fee for the products.
Moody says Jeremiah 29:11 uses the money from its partner organizations to cover those fees and receive the products.
Once thew products are delivered, they are sorted, tested and organized.
There is no shortage of variety of goods in the warehouse.
Warehouse items range from clothing, to appliances, to furniture and every day hygiene products.
The warehouse stores items for holidays, seasons and special occasions as well.
"No. No," Moody said on if Manna Harvest ever expected to have that many goods to provide the community with. "I think we always thought that we would have a sufficient room, we never anticipated within a month and a half that we would get 120 pallets."
For more information about Jeremiah 29:11, contact Manna Harvest online at communitymannaharvest.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.