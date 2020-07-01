Dear reader,
The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread disruption to the lives of everyone in our communities, and we at the Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal have not been immune to the struggles.
Difficulties related to the pandemic have required us to rethink how we do business, although delivering trustworthy news and information will always remain our top priority.
In the coming days, the Daily Star-Journal will be eliminating the Tuesday print edition. This change becomes effective Wednesday, July 1, with the final Tuesday printed edition publishing on Tuesday, June 30.
Please note, there will not be a Friday print edition of the Daily Star-Journal on Friday, July 10. Readers can expect another Friday print edition of the Daily Star-Journal on Friday, July 17.
The Daily Star-Journal staff is working to complete plans to beef up the Friday edition with a renewed focus on local news coverage and a carryover of key Tuesday edition features.
The Daily Star-Journal will continue posting regular and consistent news updates on its website, mobile app and social media platforms, as well as publish an e-edition of the newspaper each Friday.
To ensure the safety of our full community, the Daily Star-Journal employees will continue to work from home. The Daily Star-Journal building located at 135 E. Market St. has been sold, however our business will forge ahead, continuing to deliver trusted local news and information our devoted readers.
At the moment, we cannot provide an estimated time of reopening in a new location. The most important thing is to make sure we reopen in a safe environment for our employees and customers.
To you, our loyal reader, please know the Daily Star-Journal has not made this decision lightly. We believe in the importance of the news. While how we deliver the news must change, our commitment to providing readers with honest, thorough and up-to-date coverage of the pandemic, as well as all of the other news taking place in our community, remains unchanged.
For further information, please call (660) 747-8123.
Everyone at the Daily Star-Journal looks forward to the day when our communities and country are beyond this crisis and on the road to brighter days.
