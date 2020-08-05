WARRENSBURG — The Veterans Assistance League has decided to turn its Run for Freedom 5K and 10K into a Virtual Run.
Runners from all across the state and country will have the opportunity to run for the veterans who live at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
Runners may choose to run a 5K or 10K.
They may run between Sept. 26 and Oct. 31.
The cost is $30.
Upon registration, they will receive a link on where they may document their time.
Then on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, a virtual awards ceremony will be hosted on the Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg’s Facebook page.
Throughout the day, the veterans will help announce the winners of all the different age groups.
Runners who register by Sept. 11 will receive a t-shirt, military bracelet and personalized dog tag.
They may register online at register.chronotrack.com/r/58767.
Runners who don’t want a t-shirt may continue to register until Sept. 26.
The Veterans Home invites the runners participating to email pictures of them getting ready, running or their dramatic finishes to Latisha.Koetting@mvc.dps.mo.gov to include in the awards presentation.
Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to be a sponsor of the Run for Freedom 5K and 10K. This is the only event in the course of the year that has sponsor names on a t-shirt. Sponsorships will allow the Veterans Assistance League to purchase t-shirts for all of its veterans and continue quality of life programs that are vital to veterans and their morale right now. The deadline is Sept. 8.
Checks can be made payable to the Veterans Assistance League and sent to Supervisor of Volunteer Services Latisha Koetting at the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Road, Warrensburg, MO 64093.
For more information, call Koetting at (660) 429-4661.
