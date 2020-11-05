WARRENSBURG — The KMOS-TV production “Making” was recently recognized by the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with nominations for two programs from its inaugural season.
Winners in the myriad categories for programming, news, sports and special achievement will be announced at the 44th Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards Ceremony, streamed online at 7 p.m. Nov 21 and will be available through YouTube, The Emmys App, and TheEmmys.tv.
“Making” premiered in October 2019 and was created by the University of Central Missouri’s public television station to introduce viewers to talented artisans, makers and crafts folk working in Missouri.
KMOS producers Roy Millen, Christy Millen and Eric Boedeker traveled much of the state in 2019 to highlight just a few of the talented Missourians who are creating beautiful art, useful devices, delicious food and much more.
The six-part series is hosted by blacksmith Matt Burchett.
One story, nominated in the Informational/Instructional Story category, featured the Thunder Lodge Trading Company in Arrow Rock, Missouri.
This category recognizes excellence in a feature or segment from a presentation of stories whose prime purpose is to teach formally or informally about a subject.
“Making” episode 103 was nominated in the Lifestyle Program category, awarded for excellence in a program, series or special that deals with everyday life subjects.
It included feature stories about the Kansas City R-2 Builders Club, a family of farmers who became cheesemakers, the Public House Brewing Company and artist Sarah Nguyen, who taught art at UCM between 2009 and 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.