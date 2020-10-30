Johnson County Western Commissioner Charlie Kavanaugh, of Centerview, will face Arnold Wilson, of Kingsville, in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Kavanaugh, a Republican, has been the Western Commissioner for one term and is seeking re-election. Wilson is a Democrat.
Commissioners serve a four-year term.
Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire. Answers are listed in the order the candidates appear on the ballot.
Why do you seek election?
Kavanaugh: I have the opportunity to listen and represent residents of Western Johnson County and the issues and concerns that are important to them. I then take those issues and concerns and do my best to resolve and keep the county moving in a positive direction.
Wilson: I am seeking the office to make the lives of Johnson County residents better by making county government and services more responsive to their needs, while spending tax dollars wisely and efficiently.
What are your top budget priorities, especially if tax revenues decrease due to the pandemic?
Kavanaugh: In order to continue to meet the budget of Johnson County, we need to encourage the State of Missouri to implement an online sales tax.
Wilson: Budget priorities are health care, first responders, and animal shelter.
What are your thoughts on how the county has handled the pandemic? Is there anything you would do differently?
Kavanaugh: I believe the county efforts to distribute $6 million of CARES Act funds has assisted schools, health organizations and businesses that applied and were approved. The CARES Act funds we distributed assisted meeting those entities’ immediate financial needs due to the pandemic.
Wilson: I feel that for most part Johnson County Health Department has responded well but feel that mask and distancing orders lifted too soon and not supported adequately by commissioners.
What specific plans do you have to improve roads and bridges throughout the county?
Kavanaugh: To continue to work with Johnson County residents and Commissioners to improve our road and bridges throughout the county.
Wilson: I would fully review all roads and bridges and set priorities for those most in need.
What are some top issues facing the county you believe need to be addressed soon?
Kavanaugh: One of the greatest issues facing the county is workforce development. We currently have companies in Johnson County that have expressed to the county that they cannot find trained applicants for their current job openings which leads me to my second top issue facing the county and that is economic growth. In order to have economic growth, we must be able to convince new businesses interested in making Johnson County their home that we have the trained workforce available to meet their needs.
Wilson: Financial and equipment support for hospital, first responders, law enforcement, and animal shelter are very important. Pay raises for county employees are very important as funds are available.
