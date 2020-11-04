All three of the Republican incumbents for Johnson County office on the General Election ballot have won re-election.
Eastern Commissioner John Marr, Western Commissioner Charlie Kavanaugh and Public Administrator Nancy Jo Jennings were all re-elected by Johnson County voters Tuesday night. A total of 23,179 ballots were cast in Johnson County in the 2020 Presidential Election, with the county seeing a 69.97% registered voter turnout.
Eastern Commissioner
Marr won reelection to the role of Eastern District County Commissioner with 7,929 (67.91%) votes. Raymond L. James (Democrat) received 3,729 (31.94%) votes.
Marr has previously served one term in the role. He said his plans for his next term are dependent on the amount of funds raised by sales tax in the county.
“If the sales tax stays up there, which I hope it does, I plan on doing some stuff around the courthouse,” Marr said. “That’s if the sale tax stays up there. If it doesn’t, we’re going to have to worry about taking care of everybody’s budget and meeting everybody’s budget by the loss of sales tax.”
Western Commissioner
Kavanaugh won reelection to the role of Western District County Commissioner with 7,975 (74.12%) votes. Arnold Wilson (Democrat) received 2,767 (25.72%) votes.
Kavanaugh has previously served one term in the role. He said he’s happy to be reelected to so he can continue the work he has been doing the past four years, such as helping the economic development of the county.
Kavanaugh said with the effects COVID-19 has had on county funds, he wants to prepare for a hit to the county sales tax in the future, but added that the county sales tax funds are currently up by 12%.
“I want to try and push an internet sales tax,” Kavanaugh said. “That’s one of the big items we need to do: Make sure we have a little bit of money in the bank if something else goes wrong.”
Public Administrator
Jennings won reelection to the position of public administrator with 16,252 (72.79%) votes. Donald Lee Atkinson (Democrat) received 6,058 (27.13%) votes.
Jennings has held the position of Johnson County Public Administrator for three terms.
“I enjoy what I do very much,” Jennings said. “I have individuals who count on me every day and it’s a job that means a lot to me. I want to continue in this position as a public servant for Johnson County.”
Jennings said she plans on continuing to work to ensure the needs of individuals in the community are met.
Several other Republican county officeholders also won reelection after being unopposed, including Sheriff Scott Munsterman, Assessor Mark Reynolds, Treasurer Heather Reynolds, and Coroner Clark Holdren.
Laura Neth Smith (Republican) was elected to the position of Johnson County Collector of Revenue. Smith was appointed to the position in March following the retirement of previous county collector Ruthane Small.
