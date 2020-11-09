The Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to two separate structure fires Sunday, Nov. 8.
Station 1 and Station 10 responded to the report of a structural fire at 8:28 a.m. in the 200 block of Southwest Business Highway 13.
The JCFPD reports crews arrived on scene at 8:41 a.m. and the fire was out by 8:55 a.m.
The fire was contained to a recreational vehicle and no injuries were reported.
JCFPD Fire Chief Larry Jennings said the cause of the fire was determined to be a generator used to provide electricity to the structure.
Crews left the scene at 10:07 a.m.
Station 1, Station 4 and Station 10 responded to a structure fire at 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Northeast 175 Road.
A storage building, separate from the residence on the property, and a vehicle were fully involved when crews arrived on scene at 2:42 p.m. and the fire was out by 3:01 p.m.
Jennings said the cause of the fire was not determined and no injuries were reported.
Crews left the scene at 4:15 p.m.
“Since it’s all volunteer, there’s no shift-change type thing involved,” Jennings said. “Yes, all the equipment has to be cleaned between use and put back in service. In this case, there was enough time between the first and the second one that they had the time to get things cleaned and reloaded and ready for the next one.”
Due to the high risk of carcinogens transferred onto gear and equipment after a fire, the gear and equipment used by firefighters must be cleaned after every fire.
JCFPD crews are primarily comprised of volunteers.
