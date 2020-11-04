JoCo districts - 2020 election_01.jpg

National Honor Society students from the Leeton School District carry ballots into the Johnson County Courthouse to be counted for the Nov. 3 General Election.

 Photo by Sara Lawson | Star-Journal

U.S. Representative District 4

Vicky Hartzler (Republican): 15,598 (68.36%)

Lindsey Simmons (Democrat): 6,438 (28.21%)

Steven K. Koonse (Libertarian): 68 (3.37%)

State Senator District 21

Denny Hoskins (Republican): 16,836 (76.17%)

Mark Bliss (Libertarian): 5,171 (23.40%)

State Representative District 51

Kurtis Gregory (Republican): 4,260 (70.92%)

William Truman (Bill) Wayne (Libertarian): 1,703 (28.35%)

State Representative District 53

Terry Thompson (Republican): 511 (71.87%)

Connie Simmons (Democrat): 166 (23.35%)

Cameron Pack (Libertarian): 21 (2.95%)

Aaron C. Mais (Independent): 13 (1.83%)

State Representative District 54

Dan Houx (Republican): 10,118 (73.05%)

James Williams (Democrat): 3,716 (26.83%)

Johnson County Eastern Commissioner

John Marr (Republican): 7,929 (67.91%)

Raymond L. James (Democrat): 3,729 (31.94%)

Johnson County Western Commissioner 

Charlie Kavanaugh (Republican): 7,975 (74.12%)

Arnold Wilson (Democrat): 2,767 (25.72%)

Johnson County Public Administrator

Nancy Jo Jennings (Republican): 16,252 (72.79%)

Donald Lee Atkinson (Democrat): 6,058 (27.13%)

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes: 11,310 (50.62%)

No: 11,032 (49.38%)

Constitutional Amendment 3

Yes: 12,293 (54.67%)

No: 10,194 (45.33%)

