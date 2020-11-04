U.S. Representative District 4
Vicky Hartzler (Republican): 15,598 (68.36%)
Lindsey Simmons (Democrat): 6,438 (28.21%)
Steven K. Koonse (Libertarian): 68 (3.37%)
State Senator District 21
Denny Hoskins (Republican): 16,836 (76.17%)
Mark Bliss (Libertarian): 5,171 (23.40%)
State Representative District 51
Kurtis Gregory (Republican): 4,260 (70.92%)
William Truman (Bill) Wayne (Libertarian): 1,703 (28.35%)
State Representative District 53
Terry Thompson (Republican): 511 (71.87%)
Connie Simmons (Democrat): 166 (23.35%)
Cameron Pack (Libertarian): 21 (2.95%)
Aaron C. Mais (Independent): 13 (1.83%)
State Representative District 54
Dan Houx (Republican): 10,118 (73.05%)
James Williams (Democrat): 3,716 (26.83%)
Johnson County Eastern Commissioner
John Marr (Republican): 7,929 (67.91%)
Raymond L. James (Democrat): 3,729 (31.94%)
Johnson County Western Commissioner
Charlie Kavanaugh (Republican): 7,975 (74.12%)
Arnold Wilson (Democrat): 2,767 (25.72%)
Johnson County Public Administrator
Nancy Jo Jennings (Republican): 16,252 (72.79%)
Donald Lee Atkinson (Democrat): 6,058 (27.13%)
Constitutional Amendment 1
Yes: 11,310 (50.62%)
No: 11,032 (49.38%)
Constitutional Amendment 3
Yes: 12,293 (54.67%)
No: 10,194 (45.33%)
