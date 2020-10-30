Johnson County Public Administrator Nancy Jo Jennings, of Holden, has been challenged by Donald Lee Atkinson, of Holden, in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Jennings, a Republican, is seeking re-election after serving for three terms. Atkinson is a Democrat.
The public administrator serves a four-year term.
Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire. Answers were limited to 200 words. Atkinson did not return answers to the Star-Journal.
What are your qualifications related to being elected as the public administrator?
Jennings: I have worked many years within the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit as legal secretary, legal assistant and paralegal. I work closely with the Social Security Administration; Veteran’s Administration; Division of Aging; Family Support Division and Missouri Healthnet along with all of the residential facilities in which my individuals reside. Each year I complete 20 hours of training as required by the Missouri Association of Public Administrators and Senate Bill 601.
Why do you seek election?
Jennings: I am seeking re-election because I am passionate about helping others and I truly enjoy being a public servant. Every day I have the pleasure of assisting nearly 100 individuals who no longer have the ability to make sound decisions regarding their food, shelter and safety and who can no longer manage their finances. These are decisions that you and I may often take for granted. I am happy to do what I can to eliminate their worries and to improve their quality of life.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Jennings: When elected, I will continue to attend each care plan meeting, file balanced annual settlements and personal status reports with the Probate Court and make sure each individual is residing in the least restrictive environment. It will be my honor to advocate for your child, parent, grandparent or veteran who has served our great country by ensuring their individual needs are met.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
Jennings: Currently I serve as co-chair for Region 9 of the Public Administrator Association. For ten years I have served on the Board of Directors for Missouri Valley Community Action Agency.
It is important to me the voters of Johnson County know that I am actively involved with each of my cases. Making a positive difference for every individual for whom I serve as guardian and conservator will always be my priority.
