State Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, has been challenged by Democrat James Williams in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Houx is a seventh-generation Johnson County resident who has served District 54 for two terms. He is a home builder and real estate developer.
Williams, of Warrensburg, is a retired registered nurse and nurse practitioner. He worked in the medical field for more than 40 years. He lived in Warrensburg from 1978 to 1990 when he left to conduct vaccine research in Alaska. He and his wife returned to Warrensburg in 2014.
State representatives serve a two-year term.
Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire. Answers were limited to 200 words and are listed in the order the candidates appear on the ballot.
How would you increase funding for K-12 and higher education?
Houx: With the uncertainty of funding with the passage of Medicaid expansion, unfortunately will be one of the toughest issues that will face the General Assembly in 2021 and for years to come — there is no simple answer. The obvious largest pockets of General Revenue to transfer to fund the new costs comes from our education system – both our K-12 and higher education. I will do all I can to protect educational funding but the reality is every state program across the board will have to be closely examined and is at risk of having to make some sort of cut to their budget to fund the expansion.
Williams: We need to tax internet sales to raise revenue for local and state.
Do you support taxing internet sales? Why or why not?
Houx: I am in favor of creating an equal playing field for those selling over the Internet with those having a physical store in our state. This is critical for our small businesses’ ability to compete against those without “brick-and-mortar” stores in Missouri. I support legislation that moves forward to streamline sales taxes. This legislation is very complicated in Missouri because of the stacking of taxing districts – I point to the St. Louis region as an example where at your point of purchase, the store has to collect state, county, city, and then TFDs from the customer. I support that local political subdivisions should receive their portion, but it is not an easy solution.
Williams: Yes, in the past 20 years we have seen dramatic shift from local sales to persons purchasing online where sales tax is not currently collected. The current tax structure is dependent on revenue from sales tax.
Do you think Missouri needs a prescription drug monitoring program? Why or why not?
Houx: We have and I will continue to work with experts to effectively fight the growing opioid abuse throughout the country. We must have compassion on those who fall into this brutal addiction so they can receive help and hope for recovery. I have also voted for and will continue to support a statewide Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in the hope of preventing opioid abuse.
Williams: Yes, It is an integral part of the program for managing opioid addiction.
What are your thoughts about Gov. Parson’s focus on infrastructure and workforce development?
Houx: Not only is the quality of our infrastructure a vital cog in the strength of Missouri’s economy, but it is important to the safety of Missourians using our roads. I support funding critical needs of our transportation infrastructure. The focus on workforce has been a much-needed plan to ensure Missouri’s economic growth.
Williams: Both have failed as evidenced by failing bridges and continued unemployment and lack of highly skilled workforce for prospective employers to move to Missouri.
What are your thoughts about the results of the recent special session focused on addressing violent crime? What do you think is the state legislature’s role moving forward regarding that topic?
Houx: Violent Crimes in Missouri’s urban areas has exploded over the past few years, we cannot sit idly and let it continue. Although during the special session we were unable to come to agreement on all the topics, it started a conversation that we will be able to continue when we return to Jefferson City in January.
Williams: The lead indicators in crime are poverty, good paying jobs, inadequate housing and lack of mental health care including addiction treatment. Currently 28% of persons living in rural Missouri live at or below the poverty level. Low minimum wages with parents working multiple minimum wage jobs with on benefits and lack of access to affordable housing.
The social safety net in Missouri is cut back with each fiscal year. The Republican leadership which controls government has starved state government of revenue with tax cuts which have only benefited wealthy individuals and corporations who have simultaneously cut wages and benefits. Failing schools, hospital closures and health care shortages all contribute to unhealthy communities which create the environment for crime.
What are your thoughts on how the state has handled the pandemic? Is there anything you would do differently?
Houx: This is a nonpartisan issue. We will do everything we can to support small businesses and Missouri companies during this time. I will do my best to work with the Democrats to keep businesses open. We have always and will continue to balance the safety of Missourians while making sure our economy is strong. It is a tough balancing act, but both are important and that is why I do not view COVID-19 as a partisan issue. Both parties must work together to protect our health and economy. That is my priority moving forward.
Williams: The Republican-led government has failed Missouri by not following science and public health professionals. Warrensburg has seen the highest rate of COVID-19 infection which is maxing out the availability of hospital beds. Failure to implement and mandate face masks and social distancing with prematurely opening bars and schools has resulted in unnecessary infections and deaths. This was done knowing, the health care provider shortage, hospital closures and refusal to expand Medicaid. In the six to 12 weeks we are at risk of overwhelming our health care system and standard of care dropping to crisis level.
What would be your top priorities in office?
Houx: I have always believed that my No. 1 priority is to listen to my constituents. As far as filing any legislation during the upcoming session, I do not currently plan on filing any.
Williams: Managing the pandemic to ensure care for all Missouri’s citizens by following science and public health professionals. Increase revenue to our communities for hospitals, schools and roads and bridges by insuring the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share in taxes.
