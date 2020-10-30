State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, has been challenged by Libertarian Mark Bliss in the General Election.
Hoskins graduated from Central Missouri State University in 1998 and has lived in Johnson County since 2004. He served as a state representative from 2008-16 and has been a senator since 2016. Hoskins is a Consulting Manager with The Tidwell Group, where he specializes in evaluating the feasibility of real estate and construction projects. He is also a certified public accountant.
Bliss, of Warrensburg, moved to the District in 2008 to pursue a master’s in Sociology at the University of Central Missouri. He taught a few courses of Introductory Sociology at UCM, but decided to take a management position at an auto parts store in 2015 to help support his growing family. He now works for a family-owned electrical supply store that supplies parts to local factories and businesses.
State senators serve a four-year term.
Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire. Answers were limited to 200 words and are listed in the order the candidates appear on the ballot.
How would you increase funding for K-12 and higher education?
Hoskins: I have and will continue to support fully funding the school foundation formula as well as providing the necessary resources for our institutions of higher learning. As you know, finding sources for increasing revenue to education is increasingly difficult, especially after the passage of Amendment 2 in August 2020. Amendment 2 (Medicaid Expansion) is projected to cost Missouri taxpayers $300 million-plus.
According to the Missouri constitution, all gaming proceeds are dedicated to funding education. With the recent SCOTUS ruling legalizing sports book and the growing need to legalize and regulate the illegal gambling machines flowing into Missouri convenience stores, I believe now is a good time to pass reasonable measures to regulate these forms of gaming and utilize the revenue to increase funding to education.
Bliss: The Senate has a lot of say in Missouri’s budget, but if Missourians want to prioritize it, we need to fund it better. We need to provide educational supplies for our classrooms, technology that our kids will use in their future, and not ask teachers to pay out of their own pocket. If they do, we need that to be 100% deductible from their owed income tax. We need to permanently make school supplies tax exempt for students, teachers, and parents, instead of just offering a weekend “holiday.” Ideally, we need to keep our Missouri tax dollars in our own schools, instead of sending them to Washington, D.C., to be used for enormous salaries and expenses at the Federal Department of Education. We also need to quit borrowing money from the education budget hoping that sales of lottery tickets will offset what we rob from our teachers.
Do you support taxing internet sales? Why or why not?
Hoskins: I believe our brick-and-mortar stores and online stores should be on a level playing field. Not collecting sales tax on internet sales gives an unfair advantage to out-of-state online businesses to the detriment of our local businesses, therefore, I believe they should charge sales tax at the same rate. I am not in favor of a tax increase, however, we could even use the increase in online sales tax revenue as a way to decrease other taxes, such as state income taxes or the overall sales tax rate for Missouri taxpayers.
Bliss: I do not think this is the time to increase prices on Missourians, especially when people rely on online services during the pandemic. I would rather see new incentives for local Missouri businesses to keep prices competitive with online prices, and keep our local small businesses in business, instead of creating more restrictions on entrepreneurship. Small business owners are the foundation of a successful economy, and we need to make sure we can support them, not make it difficult to chase the American dream.
Do you think Missouri needs a prescription drug monitoring program? Why or why not?
Hoskins: I do not support a government database that would grant the government access to track our private, personal health records. Knowing what prescriptions you are taking should be a discussion between you and your doctor or pharmacist, not between you and the state government.
Bliss: The argument for a drug monitoring system is the over-reliance on and abuse of opioid medication, and the reality that addiction and overdose of pharmaceuticals affect our families. I do not support more government control over the medicine people need, but I also think government has played a big part in creating the opioid crisis, and are trying to cover their tracks instead of address the root causes of addiction and abuse. The Right To Try means people have the right to use other non-addictive and organic types of pain management. We should treat addiction as a medical and psychological issue, and reserve criminal punishment to violent crimes.
What are your thoughts about Gov. Parson’s focus on infrastructure and workforce development?
Hoskins: I support Gov. Parson’s plan to maintain our roads, bridges and infrastructure by focusing on workforce development and putting people back to work.
Bliss: As a Libertarian, the first question people ask is, “What about the roads?” I like nice roads, I like being able to trust bridges, I appreciate the hard work it takes building our physical infrastructure. I also think a majority of the money we throw at “infrastructure” is wasted. Missouri could be leaders of the nation if we made it a priority, and let innovation drive our future. We are still using the same technology we did 40 years ago. Why are we still destroying our roads every winter with salt? Why not use technology to prevent potholes? Why not upgrade our technology infrastructure to prepare for 10G networks, and provide rural access to internet in case of another pandemic? Why not generate alternative energy and build it into infrastructure? Incorporating technology into infrastructure will not only create jobs for today, but will create the opportunity for jobs that we can’t even imagine yet. NASA has the same space shuttle from the Nixon era, meanwhile SpaceX plans to give internet access to the entire world and make visitor trips to Mars. We need innovators in charge of our infrastructure, while cutting waste and generating income through public-private partnerships.
What are your thoughts about the results of the recent special session focused on addressing violent crime? What do you think is the state legislature’s role moving forward regarding that topic?
Hoskins: The Senate answered the Governor’s call in special session to address violent crime and I voted in favor of the Governor’s bills on violent crime. I look forward to working with the Governor and my Democrat and Republican colleagues to further address this issue next session.
Bliss: Violent crime should be dealt with harshly. The founding principle of Libertarianism is “don’t hurt people, and don’t take their stuff.” This is elementary, but we’ve allowed an unbalanced scale when it comes to violent and non-violent crimes. Non-violent drug offenders are given minimum sentencing, sometimes 15 years, sometimes life, their homes raided, their futures destroyed because government deems certain items illegal. Meanwhile, violent offenders get probation, if they go to jail at all, and go out and re-offend. We need to re-examine non-violent crime, and free up resources, time, and officers, to pursue violent offenders. There is definitely a need to discuss how race plays into any crime bill, and police and communities both need to come to the table. I would support constitutionally sound bills that give officers more resources to protect citizens, expand protections for women, expand witness protection programs, and use the resources we waste fighting a losing drug war to protect people’s lives. I also believe violent crime is inversely correlated to access to education, food, mental and health care, economic opportunity, and the availability of jobs. Under a plan that prioritized these things, you will see violent crime drop.
What are your thoughts on how the state has handled the pandemic? Is there anything you would do differently?
Hoskins: This has been such unprecedented time in global history. Hindsight is 20/20, but I believe our state and local communities have handled the pandemic in the best way they know how.
I don’t agree with government mandated lockdowns. Lockdowns destroy the economy, which in turn destroys lives and livelihoods of Missourians. For this reason, we must protect both lives and people’s livelihoods.
As far as education is concerned, while virtual education is an option for some students, our goal should be all students physically back at school.
Bliss: My wife was pregnant at the start of the pandemic, so it was important for us to stay safe during the uncertainty. The Libertarian platform encourages personal responsibility and prevention of harm to others. I wear a mask to protect myself and others, doctors wear them, President Trump wears one. However, we’ve allowed government to control so much of our lives that we confuse a good idea with authoritarianism. We’ve seen decades of spying and indefinite detention of citizens, trillions of dollars taken from our paychecks, the erosion of our First and Second Amendment rights. We’ve voted away our freedoms, everything is government controlled, so now, even caring for the health of your neighbor is political.
I also believe business owners are smart. They took precautions like masks, plexiglass, and social distancing before the government mandates. Entrepreneurs are resilient and flexible; they came to our cars with curbside and groceries, they used virtual methods of conducting business through doctor visits, business meetings, gyms teaching their students online when government shut them down. If government harmed them, government should reimburse them for lost wages. And, we could have done that at the start if Missouri wasn’t already underfunded and overspent.
What would be your top priorities in office?
Hoskins: As a CPA and fiscal budget hawk, I will continue to focus on reducing government waste and balancing the budget. Having a fiscally sound and responsible budget is key to funding services for our most vulnerable citizens and also our senior citizens, youth, veterans, education and infrastructure.
I will also continue to focus on access to high-speed internet for our schools, parents and businesses, especially in our rural areas. With so many people working from home and students taking online classes, the need for high-speed internet continues to grow.
Bliss: Half of Missouri’s voters did not vote in the last election; the extreme parties are disenfranchising their own base. Missourians don’t want to take part in the corrupt system anymore. Libertarians offer an alternative. We are more fiscally conservative than the big government Republicans, but also care about the same social issues that the Democrat party fails to address when in office. I would listen to what the people want, and include them in the democracy project. My first priority would be to make government more transparent to the people, including the budget, and include them in the discussion of what needs to be spent and what we can afford to do without. And, I wouldn’t be quick to write new laws. I would look to see what is unnecessary and unconstitutional. During the shutdown, government suspended a lot of laws. You could fish without a license, truck drivers could work overtime to get PPE to hospitals and toilet paper on shelves, restaurants could serve drinks to-go, and it didn’t harm anyone. My motto is simple, if it protects freedom and property, I support it; if it takes away freedom or property, I will fight against it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.