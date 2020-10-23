With state Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, term-limited, Republican Kurtis Gregory and Libertarian William Truman (Bill) Wayne are vying to fill his seat.
Gregory grew up in Blackburn and has lived in Saline County since his professional football career ended in 2010. He studied agriculture at the University of Missouri and has been a full-time farmer since 2013.
Wayne has lived in rural Montserrat Township since 1987. He is retired from the Air Force after 21 years of service, primarily in contract management, which included time at Whiteman Air Force Base. He has several degrees, including an MBA in Industrial Management and a bachelor’s in Agriculture-Business. He and his wife operated Cedarcroft Farm Bed & Breakfast from 1988-2016.
State representatives serve a two-year term.
Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire. Answers were limited to 200 words and are listed in the order the candidates appear on the ballot.
How would you increase funding for K-12 and higher education?
Gregory: This area truly concerns me with the passage of Medicaid Expansion on the August ballot. I hope the proponents of Medicaid for able-bodied adults are correct on their estimates of increased revenues for the state, because if they are not, it could mean cuts for education and I hope that isn’t what has to happen.
Wayne: The challenge will be to maintain funding rather than to increase it. We know that the Medicaid expansion passed by the voters will require significant reallocation of funds. We cannot assume that the shift in consumer behavior caused by COVID-19 shutdowns will be temporary. It is time for universities to look for ways to reduce overhead costs and for K-12 schools to see what administrative requirements can be reduced. State government needs to take the lead in requesting that Washington reduce the mandates that come out of Federal legislation and the Department of Education.
Do you support taxing internet sales? Why or why not?
Gregory: I would want to work with the local towns and municipalities on this one. Obviously, with COVID-19, we have all learned there are benefits to shopping online. Unfortunately, when that happens, towns, counties and the state lose out on revenue. I would have to say I’m not opposed, but it would have to be the right fit.
Wayne: No. Sales tax is about the only “voluntary” tax we pay. We can minimize that by shopping online, at nonprofit thrift stores, or shopping in lower tax jurisdictions. While large retailers have the wherewithal to program in multiple variable tax rates, how would we expect small online retailers to distinguish specific tax rates for every jurisdiction? Consider that, within the 64093 (Warrensburg) zip code, six different rates could apply, depending on where one lives and/or shops and what one buys.
Do you think Missouri needs a prescription drug monitoring program? Why or why not?
Gregory: I support Sen. Hoskins’ stance on this issue. We need to find a compromise that protects patient privacy yet still gets to the root cause of the issue. 90% of Missouri counties already use a model that is ran by St. Louis County.
Wayne: No. PDMP is an off-shoot of the racist-inspired “War on Drugs.” It is an attempt to limit the supply of opiates and people in pain have to suffer for it. Guess what – if the demand is there, it will be met, either through real pharmaceuticals or by street drugs of questionable quality. If those in pain can't get help from their doctors, they'll provide the demand. Isn't it better to leave pain control as a doctor/patient concern, without the government sticking its nose in and stealing patients' privacy? Isn't it better to spend money helping those addicted to any drug break that addiction rather than sending them to jail?
What are your thoughts about Gov. Parson’s focus on infrastructure and workforce development?
Gregory: I’m a big proponent of Gov. Parson and his priorities for infrastructure. Missouri ranks seventh nationally in highway miles, yet has one of the lowest in the nation fuel taxes to support our roads and bridges. No matter what line of business you are in, you depend on reliable and safe roads. On higher education, we have made a big push to send every kid to college. However, we also need folks that work with their hands. We need to make sure to keep focus on trades like electrical, plumbing, carpentry, welders, etc.
Wayne: These are admirable goals. I'm not familiar with the details of his proposals, and that's where the devil always hides. Too often, such broad goals end up as “pork barrel” projects with little true impact.
What are your thoughts about the results of the recent special session focused on addressing violent crime? What do you think is the state legislature’s role moving forward regarding that topic?
Gregory: Something needs to be done to curb violent crime in our major cities – it is costing all of us. St. Louis and Kansas City will both set records for homicides this year. Violent criminals need to be held accountable and we need to back Law Enforcement to help bring them to justice.
If we need to fund training, recruitment, witness protection, prosecutors – this should be a priority. If we have prosecutors that aren’t willing to prosecute those offenders then we should look at a way to hold them accountable.
Wayne: The special session did little to combat violent crime. Let's look at the root causes: the breakdown of the nuclear family in minority communities, compliments of the “war on poverty,” for starters. Then, the “war on drugs” squeezed the supply and drove up street costs, increasing the rewards for successful smugglers and criminal distribution networks, creating turf wars.
If you really want to end the mostly-urban violence, end the “war on drugs.” Take the profit out of the business by giving users a safe place to meet their needs so they won't risk jail or overdose; give them treatment rather than prison. This seemed to work when we ended alcohol prohibition.
What are your thoughts on how the state has handled the pandemic? Is there anything you would do differently?
Gregory: I feel like Gov. Parson has done an admirable job keeping things balanced. We are dealing with something for which there has been no playbook ever written. I think Missouri has done as good as anyone in the country and we have learned new information every day. Moving forward, it looks like the most vulnerable are those over the age of 60. We need to continue to open up the economy safely and be a model for the country. There have been too many small businesses shut down because of burdensome local regulations and folks have lost an entire life’s work because of it.
Wayne: The state didn't do too bad a job on COVID; we avoided most of the petty tyrannies imposed by states like Michigan and we did not put COVID patients into senior living facilities as New York did. That said, many counties and cities suffered the various tyrannies under the auspices of local authorities, who fail to realize that persuasion does not create the same level of resistance as does a heavy-handed decree. I would not impose mandatory shutdowns or require masks; I would encourage businesses and/or individuals to do so on their own.
What would be your top priorities in office?
Gregory: Missouri’s No. 1 industry is agriculture. With my background, I want to do whatever I can to make agriculture as successful as it can be. If we have a strong farming economy, then those dollars will spread throughout the state, particularly in our rural areas.
Wayne: Criminal justice reform is my top priority. Many people no longer trust the police and the courts, and react to seeming abuses with protests and riots. We need to eliminate qualified immunity for officers who use unreasonable force or tactics. We need to ban no-knock and midnight raids and to rethink mandatory minimum sentences.
We also need to eliminate the incentives for all forms of policing for profit: civil forfeiture (including so-called “equitable sharing”), excessive court costs, speed traps, etc; perhaps we should send all fines to the schools rather than to the cities/counties/state.
We need to demilitarize police and increase accountability. Let's require body cameras – actually, they'll likely support police actions more often than not. Most of all, we need to end the racist-inspired war on drugs, which is the so-called rationale for the tactics that have caused so many protests.
