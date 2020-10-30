With Republican state Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer term-limited this year, four candidates are competing to take over his District 53 seat.
Republican Terry Thompson, Democrat Connie Simmons, Libertarian Cameron Pack and Independent Aaron C. Mais are all on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Thompson has lived in Lexington his entire life. He served six years as a member of the Lexington R-V School Board and is a retired bank president following more than 30 years in the banking profession.
Simmons has lived in Johnson County since 1974. She is a retired school counselor after more than 25 years of experience. She now owns a small boutique and gift/antique shop in Odessa Mo called Marmees.
Mais has lived in Lafayette County his entire life. He was elected Mayor of Dover in 2012 as a write-in candidate and served four two-year terms; he chose not to run this year. He has been a Union sheet metal worker since 2006.
State representatives serve a two-year term.
Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire. Answers were limited to 200 words and are listed in the order the candidates appear on the ballot. Pack did not submit responses.
How would you increase funding for K-12 and higher education?
Thompson: My wife is a retired teacher, I am a former local and state school board member, and my treasurer is a current teacher. Education is very important to me. With the passage of the Medicaid Expansion, it is estimated the state will see an additional $200 million in expenses. My goal is to work to ensure that we find cost savings in the state budget, perhaps through the managed care delivery model for Medicaid.
Simmons: The first thing I would do is fight to get the money generated from legalized gambling in the state to NOT be counted as part of the State’s supposed “full funding” of the education formula. When something is as important as the future of our children and young people we need to take that money off the top of the budget and not use it as a bargaining chip.
Mais: I would spend some time going over the budget and look into the tax money that is being spent on private schools and see what can be done to redirect those funds back towards public education. I would also look at the funding sent to education from Missouri Casinos and Lottery and make sure those are added to the current education fund, not replacing it.
Do you support taxing internet sales? Why or why not?
Thompson: I am worried about our brick and mortar businesses in the state. Our state laws give an incentive for folks to shop online instead of shopping locally and that’s not a positive for our rural communities. However, our small businesses can also engage in ecommerce and benefit from this structure as well. I would support an internet sales tax that has an equal or greater offset on tax burden on Missouri families, elsewhere.
Simmons: Yes, I support taxing any sales that happen through any business whether it is in a brick and mortar building or online. I do think the sales tax needs to be collected where the item is sold from and not where it is going. When I buy something from Kansas I don’t pay Missouri sales tax, I pay Kansas sales tax. I think this is the only fair way to implement tax on any purchases made online.
Mais: Yes. I don’t like taxes, but I don’t want to put small businesses out of business due to cheaper prices online without the taxes. Not to mention these taxes are used to help towns and counties fund their budgets.
Do you think Missouri needs a prescription drug monitoring program? Why or why not?
Thompson: I support a statewide prescription drug monitoring program and our local counties’ efforts to establish a PDMP at the county level prior to the statewide system being approved by state lawmakers. We must fight the opioid epidemic that is plaguing our state.
Simmons: I very strongly feel that we need a prescription drug monitoring program not just statewide but with neighboring states as well. It seems that this would be easy enough to have a central database that pharmacists and doctors could access to see if a patient had any other prescriptions that a new medication could affect. Without a way to monitor this a person could have two different prescriptions from different doctors and differing pharmacies making it easy to abuse medicines such as opioids.
Mais: Yes. We have a large opioid problem here in Missouri and we need to be looking into a solution. A prescription drug monitoring program would be a great start to addressing these issues.
What are your thoughts about Governor Parson’s focus on infrastructure and workforce development?
Thompson: Gov. Parson has put an emphasis on both infrastructure and workforce development and it shows. We will recover from this economic downturn sooner because of his efforts. I want to continue to find ways we can support those individuals who want to work with their hands because I think that’s a real need in our rural areas.
Simmons: I don’t think enough has been done and what has been done has not been evident in my neighborhood.
Mais: I believe he is headed in the right direction with this. Our roads and bridges are in desperate need of repair. As for workforce development, I believe this would be a good opportunity to work with the union trades who are currently training people for these careers. Trades schools provide opportunities for those who cannot afford and choose not to attend University programs. For rural Missourians, this would be a great route towards workforce development.
What are your thoughts about the results of the recent special session focused on addressing violent crime? What do you think is the state legislature’s role moving forward regarding that topic?
Thompson: We need to support law enforcement and keep our communities safe. The crime that is burdening some of our major cities is costing all of us.
Simmons: It seems to me that the entire “special session” was a waste of taxpayer money. The ideas had a good basis but this could have been done when the regular session was resumed. Living where I do I honestly do not think it should have been a question of allowing residency in St. Louis to be removed from the requirements of becoming a St. Louis police officer. How does that affect the rest of Missouri? The other piece seems to be random with no determined direction of forming a witness protection fund but with no plan on how to use or finance it. The session was also abruptly ended for no apparent reason. Maybe those in charge realized it shouldn’t have been a special session and was wasting taxpayers’ money.
What are your thoughts on how the state has handled the pandemic? Is there anything you would do differently?
Thompson: I believe there has to be balance in protecting the most vulnerable populations and also letting people live their lives. I support our state’s efforts to allow a lot of local control for dealing with these matters. There are ways to fight the epidemic in Johnson County that are probably different than Jackson County. I also believe we need to work hard to find ways to safely return our kids to the classroom.
Simmons: I have been very displeased with how the pandemic has been handled. Here in Missouri we had the opportunity to learn from other areas the most effective methods of approaching the pandemic as we are more isolated and it took longer to reach us. Our numbers are now growing exponentially across the state and communities have done away with mask and distance mandates. Several communities who did try and have distance and mask guidelines were not enforced and therefore of little use. I believe our governor should have stepped up and took a firm stand and put a statewide plan in place using lessons learned from other states to save Missouri lives.
Mais: This was new to everyone. I don’t think there was a right or wrong way to handle this pandemic. I personally thought leaving it up to the local governments was the best option. I think people need to do what is best for them and their health.
What would be your top priorities in office?
Thompson: I want to continue to find ways to build our state’s infrastructure. A lot of that might mean we need to get government out of the way and let the private sector and local communities thrive. Missouri has a lot of good things going for it right now, we need to continue that momentum with good roads, improved broadband and other infrastructure projects.
Simmons: There are so many things that are important to rural Missouri that need to be brought up in Jefferson City. The funding of education is way below what it should be. Affordable and available health care and the implementation of the Medicaid expansion plan need immediate attention. Our farmers need more support than ever before with low prices for their product and high prices for the equipment to grow that product. Rural roads, bridges need attention and rural internet needs to be expanded particularly since some of our students are having to learn from home at this time. Can this be done without raising taxes? My answer is yes. We need people who know how to work a budget prioritizing the needs of Missourians and not pandering to whoever is the squeakiest wheel.
Mais: Proper funding for education and infrastructure budgets. I am a proud Union member and I will do my part to support them. The people voted down Right to Work, and I will do my part to see that this topic does not come back into legislation. I am a firm believer in the Constitutional Rights of citizens and will fight to protect them.
