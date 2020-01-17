The deadline for candidate filing for an elected office on the April ballot in Johnson County is fast approaching.
The deadline for all offices is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
City council and board of aldermen candidate filing is done at local city halls, board of education candidate filing is done at school district offices and candidate filing for county offices is done at the Johnson County Courthouse in Warrensburg.
Further information about filing for an elected office can be obtained at respective filing locations.
