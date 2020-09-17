Warrensburg is feeling the loss of one its longtime community servants after William Brame, 95, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Brame, who lived at the Missouri Veterans Home, was a professor emeritus of Industrial Technology at University of Central Missouri, where he served as an assistant dean of the College of Applied Sciences and Technology. Brame was also a former city councilman and mayor and was active in the Methodist church, Rotary Foundation and American Legion.
His obituary is printed on Page A5 of this edition. More details on Brame’s legacy in Warrensburg will be printed as details become available.
