Back-to-school tax holiday this weekend

Those stocking up on supplies for the 2019-20 school year will pay slightly less this weekend if they make purchases in Missouri.
School supplies, computers, clothing and shoes are exempt from the state sales tax of 4.225 percent from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, to midnight Sunday, Aug. 4, during the Missouri’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday.
“Missouri is one of about 16 states participating in back-to-school sales tax holidays this year,” said Ken Zellers, acting director for the Missouri Department of Revenue, in a news release. “This annual event provides parents and students with a great opportunity to get ready for the upcoming school year while saving some money in the process. When local governments participate, the savings can really start to add up.”
Cities, counties and other taxing jurisdictions also have the option of waiving their sales taxes on qualifying purchases during the three-day period, as Johnson County and Warrensburg have done.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the sales tax exemption is limited to:
• Clothing — individual articles with a taxable value of $100 or less;
• School supplies — not to exceed $50 per purchase;
• Personal computers — not to exceed $1,500;
• Computer peripheral devices — not to exceed $1,500; and
• Graphing calculators — not to exceed $150.
More information and additional participating counties, cities and taxing districts can be found at dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school.
