A surge in infections has caused a critical shortage of medical supplies in many places. The hunt for ventilators and other critical items is consuming Europe and the U.S. Deaths around the world passed the 15,000 mark Monday.
Meanwhile, China is slamming the U.S. for "scapegoating" over the virus, the Tokyo Olympics is considering postponing the event to 2021 and lawmakers in the U.S. are negotiating a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package.
Here are some of AP's top stories Monday, March 23, on the world's coronavirus pandemic.
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY, MARCH 23:
- The coronavirus has arrived in the Gaza Strip and Syria, raising fears that the pandemic may now prey on some of the most vulnerable populations in the world.
- Those defying social distancing and lockdown restrictions from France to Florida to carry on as normal are coming under fire. One French minister was furious: "Some consider they're little heroes when they break the rules. Well, no. You're an imbecile, and especially a threat to yourself."
- Grieving has become even more upsetting for families in the time of coronavirus. An untold number of burials around the globe now go forward with nothing more than a cleric, a funeral home employee and a single loved one. Others receive what would have once been called pauper's funerals, buried in the clothes they died in.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
- One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
- You should wash your phone, too.
ONE NUMBER:
$300 BILLION: In a series of sweeping steps, the Fed will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond-buying programs. It's all part of the Fed's ongoing efforts to support the flow of credit through an economy ravaged by the viral outbreak.
IN OTHER NEWS:
AP'S MARCH MADNESS: The virus may have canceled March Madness, but the AP is counting down the top 10 mens basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.