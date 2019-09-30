For the third time in four weeks, Central Missouri football takes home the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week with Devante Turner earning his first of the season. But that's not all, Ubong Udom also earned the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week award as well.
No. 17 Central Missouri defeated Washburn 55-27 last week to move to 4-0 on the season. It's the Mules first 4-0 start in a decade. Turner led the offensive charge totaling 243 yards of total offense. He rushed 17 times for 138 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He also caught a pass for 14 yards and totaled 91 return yards.
Turner became the first Mule to rush for four touchdowns since Lavance Taylor in 2014. It's just the ninth time in team history a Mule had four or more rushing touchdowns. This is his first career MIAA Player of the Week award.
On the defensive end, Udom was a force all afternoon. The junior from St. Joseph, Mo. picked up a career-high three sacks among his five tackles and forced two fumbles. On his second forced fumble, Udom pounced on the ball, setting the Mules up for a touchdown in the third quarter. The three sacks are tied for the sixth most in a single game in Mules history.
This is first career MIAA Player of the Week award for Udom as well. It's also the Mules first Defensive Player of the Week award in two years, since Sept. 25, 2017.
Central Missouri will look to go 5-0 Saturday, Oct. 5 when they travel to Joplin, Mo. to take on Missouri Southern.
