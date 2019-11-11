Ten long weeks of football will come down to one final game with Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri State both securing wins in Week 10.

The Mules, ranked No. 9 in the latest AFCA poll, clinched a share of the MIAA title with a 10-0 record.

The No. 12 Bearcats survived a double overtime thriler with Fort Hays State to remain in play for a co-championship.

The Week 11 meeting, featuring the only two MIAA ranked inside the top seven of the Super Region 3 poll, will be the Division II Showcase game.

Week 10 Results

Saturday, Nov. 9

Washburn 49, Pittsburg State 38

Nebraska-Kearney 49, Missouri Western 21

Central Oklahoma 82, Northeastern State 14

Northwest Missouri State 36, Fort Hays State 33 (2OT)

Emporia State 29, Missouri Southern 6

MIAA Standings

School, Record

Central Missouri, 10-0

Northwest Missouri, 9-1

Fort Hays State, 7-3

Missouri Western, 7-3

Nebraska-Kearney, 6-4

Central Oklahoma, 5-5

Pittsburg State, 5-5

Washburn, 5-5

Emporia State, 3-7

Missouri Southern, 2-8

Lincoln, 1-9

Northeastern State 0-10

NCAA Super Region III Rankings

Rank School

1. Ferris State

2. Central Missouri

3. Ouachita Baptist

4. Harding

5. Indianapolis

6. Northwest Missouri

7. Henderson State

8. Grand Valley State

9. Lindenwood

10. Missouri Western

Week 11 Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 15

Missouri Western at Lincoln, noon

Washburn at Nebraska-Kearney, noon

Missouri Southern at Pittsburg State, 1 p.m

Central Missouri at Northwest Missouri, 1:30 p.m.

Central Oklahoma at Emporia State, 2 p.m.

Fort Hays State at Northeastern State, 2 p.m.

Sports Editor Randy Speer can be reached by emailing randy.speer@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @RandySpeer_DSJ.

