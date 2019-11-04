MIAA logo
Week Nine Results

Saturday, Nov. 2

Central Missouri 47, Nebraska-Kearney 40

Central Oklahoma 52, Missouri Southern 27

Fort Hays State 66, Lincoln 6

Missouri Western 35, Pittsburg State 21

Northwest Missouri 79, Northeastern State 0

Washburn 37, Emporia State 17

AFCA Rankings — Nov. 4

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts.

1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (29) 8-0 773

2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1) 9-0 741

3. Tarleton St. (Texas) (1) 9-0 689

4. Minnesota St. 9-0 683

5. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 9-0 642

6. Notre Dame (Ohio) 9-0 598

7. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 9-0 581

8. Colorado School of Mines 9-0 562

9. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 9-0 522

10. Central Missouri 9-0 495

11. Colorado St.-Pueblo 8-1 434

12. Northwest Missouri St. 8-1 407

13. Bowie St. (Md.) 9-0 372

14. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 8-1 355

15. Kutztown (Pa.) 9-0 342

16. Harding (Ark.) 8-1 319

17. Indianapolis (Ind.) 7-1 264

18. Wingate (N.C.) 8-1 263

19. Indiana (Pa.) 8-1 228

20. West Florida 7-1 217

21. Angelo St. (Texas) 8-1 188

22. Henderson St. (Ark.) 8-1 136

23. Truman St. (Mo.) 8-1 82

24. Texas A&M-Commerce 6-2 74

25. Tiffin (Ohio) 7-1 28

Dropped Out: West Chester (Pa.) (22)

Others Receiving Votes: West Chester (Pa.), 25; Missouri Western St., 19; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 11; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 10; Virginia Union, 7; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 4; Dixie St. (Utah), 2; Assumption (Mass.), 1; Shepherd (W.Va.), 1.

Week Ten Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 9

Pittsburg State at Washburn, 1 p.m.

Nebraska-Kearney at Missouri Western, 1 p.m.

Northeastern State at Central Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Lincoln at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State at Fort Hays State, 2 p.m.

Emporia State at Missouri Southern, 3 p.m.

MIAA Standings

School, Record

Central Missouri 9-0

Northwest Missouri 8-1

Fort Hays State 7-2

Missouri Western 7-2

Nebraska Kearney 5-4

Pittsburg State 5-4

Central Oklahoma 4-5

Washburn 4-5

Emporia State 2-7

Missouri Southern 2-7

Lincoln 1-8

Northeastern State 0-9

