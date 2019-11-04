Week Nine Results
Saturday, Nov. 2
Central Missouri 47, Nebraska-Kearney 40
Central Oklahoma 52, Missouri Southern 27
Fort Hays State 66, Lincoln 6
Missouri Western 35, Pittsburg State 21
Northwest Missouri 79, Northeastern State 0
Washburn 37, Emporia State 17
AFCA Rankings — Nov. 4
Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts.
1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (29) 8-0 773
2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1) 9-0 741
3. Tarleton St. (Texas) (1) 9-0 689
4. Minnesota St. 9-0 683
5. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 9-0 642
6. Notre Dame (Ohio) 9-0 598
7. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 9-0 581
8. Colorado School of Mines 9-0 562
9. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 9-0 522
10. Central Missouri 9-0 495
11. Colorado St.-Pueblo 8-1 434
12. Northwest Missouri St. 8-1 407
13. Bowie St. (Md.) 9-0 372
14. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 8-1 355
15. Kutztown (Pa.) 9-0 342
16. Harding (Ark.) 8-1 319
17. Indianapolis (Ind.) 7-1 264
18. Wingate (N.C.) 8-1 263
19. Indiana (Pa.) 8-1 228
20. West Florida 7-1 217
21. Angelo St. (Texas) 8-1 188
22. Henderson St. (Ark.) 8-1 136
23. Truman St. (Mo.) 8-1 82
24. Texas A&M-Commerce 6-2 74
25. Tiffin (Ohio) 7-1 28
Dropped Out: West Chester (Pa.) (22)
Others Receiving Votes: West Chester (Pa.), 25; Missouri Western St., 19; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 11; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 10; Virginia Union, 7; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 4; Dixie St. (Utah), 2; Assumption (Mass.), 1; Shepherd (W.Va.), 1.
Week Ten Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 9
Pittsburg State at Washburn, 1 p.m.
Nebraska-Kearney at Missouri Western, 1 p.m.
Northeastern State at Central Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Lincoln at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State at Fort Hays State, 2 p.m.
Emporia State at Missouri Southern, 3 p.m.
MIAA Standings
School, Record
Central Missouri 9-0
Northwest Missouri 8-1
Fort Hays State 7-2
Missouri Western 7-2
Nebraska Kearney 5-4
Pittsburg State 5-4
Central Oklahoma 4-5
Washburn 4-5
Emporia State 2-7
Missouri Southern 2-7
Lincoln 1-8
Northeastern State 0-9
