For the second time in her career, Central Missouri softball coach Susan Anderson will be bringing a team of student-athletes abroad with the United States of America Athletes International (USAAI). After leading a group to Aruba, this year Anderson and a couple of Jennies will be representing the USA in Italy.
The USAAI is an organization that looks to bring the world's athletes together through sport and education. The USAAI up started in 1992 under the name Midwest All-Stars as an organization that allowed baseball players a chance to face off against teams from overseas and after a six-year stretch of success gained its nonprofit status in 1998 towards supporting 15 different sports to compete in 25 other countries outside of the United States with three key words symbolizing what to expect out of each opportunity including travel, compete, and experience.
In addition to Anderson, current Jennies Softball student-athletes Sarah Brown and Aubrey Daniel will be on the squad along with former Jennie Alex Leonhart. Joining Anderson in the dugout will be former Jennies Softball and Volleyball Coach and UCM professor Aron Potter.
The squad will leave Monday, July 29 for a 10-day trip, returning August 7. While in Italy, the team will play four games in the Italian Softball Series.
