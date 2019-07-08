SAN FRANCISCO — Evan Longoria homered with one out in the seventh inning to break up St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty’s bid for a no-hitter, and the Giants held on to beat the Cardinals 1-0 on Sunday, July 7.
The Giants managed only one baserunner against Flaherty until Longoria drove an 0-1 pitch into the left field stands.
Flaherty was masterful before Longoria’s home run. The 23-year-old retired his first 12 batters before walking Alex Dickerson leading off the fifth.
Flaherty became the latest St. Louis pitcher to come up short in a no-hit bid. Adam Wainwright twice had no-hitters broken up in the sixth inning this season, against Cincinnati on April 13 and the Cubs on June 2.
The Cardinals finished 4-5 on their road trip and head into the All-Star break two games behind first-place Chicago in the NL Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.