Tai Chi, tutoring, travel: Persing remains active in community in retirement

WARRENSBURG — Famous among University of Central Missouri alumni for elevator outage emails during her time in the Office of Accessibility Services, Linda Persing now volunteers her time at three local organizations.
Tell us about yourself.
“Hello, my name is Linda Persing. My wonderful, caring husband is John. I am a mother of two children. I have one granddaughter and two great-grandchildren. We settled in Warrensburg 23 years ago, after John retired from a 20-year career in the United States Air Force. I was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, and John is from Middletown, Pennsylvania. We previously lived in Illinois, Texas, England and Germany before coming to Warrensburg.”
How are you involved in the community? Why do you volunteer?
“After retiring from UCM two years ago and still needing to help others, I started volunteering at the Warrensburg Senior Center. I have volunteered there for a year and a half and enjoy the opportunity to serve and meet new people. At the center, one day a week, I work at the kiosk check-in for lunch. On the second day, (I) assist with the finances.
“Once I had started volunteering at the Senior Center, I found they offered a class in Tai Chi. For about a year now I have taken the Tai Chi for Arthritis classes that have helped me tremendously. They teach several forms of Tai Chi. The slow, gentle movements are very helpful in relieving pain and helping with balance. I highly recommend these classes to everyone; the instructors are certified.
“Next, I had the opportunity to become a Johnson County Adult Literacy volunteer, so now I’m tutoring a student on a weekly basis at the Warrensburg Trails Regional Library. The student is studying to get a high school equivalency test.
“After that, I was contacted and asked to volunteer at the Johnson County United Way. Once a week, I try to go in and do clerical work, etc. The mission of JCUW is the Youth United program which has been formed to support the youth in Warrensburg by offering grants.
“In my free time, I like to try new recipes, read and study anything that strikes me as interesting. We also love traveling and going to Branson.”
Are you retired? What is/was your career field?
“I was employed at the University of Central Missouri for 18 years. Fifteen of those years I worked in the Office of Accessibility Services as an office professional. The office assists many students with disabilities by setting up their accommodations for classes.”
If someone over the age of 55 wants to get involved, where do they go?
“I can’t begin to tell you the satisfaction you will receive by volunteering. One of the best things is the new friends and acquaintances you make. Try it! You’ll love volunteering.”
Persing said to contact Melissa Gower with the Warrensburg Senior Center, Jeanie Jones with Trails Regional Library or Scott Holmberg with Johnson County United Way to learn about volunteer opportunities or to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.