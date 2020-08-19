Slowing down without stopping: husband, wife team continue to volunteer through retirement years

Jon, 81, and Gerri Kent, 88, are a husband and wife team who volunteer their time to deliver meals and check up on others in the community.
Though they’ve started to reduce how much they do, they still find ways to volunteer.
“Everything we do, we pretty much do together,” Gerri Kent said.
How are you involved in the community? How long have you been involved with the organization(s)?
“We used to be a lot more involved than we are,” Gerri Kent said. “Back in the day, for 15 years, we did a fellowship class, a bible fellowship class, at (Country Club Care Center) … Last year, we lost three or four of our main people that had been there for a while and really supported that class, or that fellowship, and then we had the coronavirus so we haven’t even seen those girls since March or whenever there was a lockdown on the care centers.
“We delivered meals for a long time for the senior center, but we stopped doing that. Jon had fallen just before this (coronavirus) thing. They’re still delivering meals on a few days. It’s not the same as it was. We just delivered on Mondays. We did the Knob Noster route. We had about 15 people.”
Jon and Jerry Kent live between Warrensburg and Knob Noster, where they also attend church.
Gerri Kent said they have not been out delivering meals recently because Jon Kent fell just before precautions were put in place with the pandemic.
“We do a lot of different things, but we’re getting older and so we’re having to kind of curtail some of those activities that we use to do,” Gerri Kent said.
Jon and Gerri are also involved in Living Longer and Liking it, a senior group that meets once a month at the United Methodist Church, 116 E. Wimer St.
“It’s just a small group of seniors and they get together and we keep tabs on each other,” Jon Kent said.
Because of the pandemic, Jon and Gerri Kent’s volunteer work includes calling seniors once a week to check on them and their wellbeing.
Because Gerri Kent serves as a member of the Warrensburg Center Center Service Board, “she’s calling 15 people once a week … she’s calling and making contact with people that usually come into the center or participants; they’re all seniors.”
Jon Kent said there were a number of times, while they were delivering meals, they would find someone in distress where a family member, the Senior Center or medical personnel would need to be called.
“Besides delivering a meal, we check and see if the person has enough heat in the winter or enough water and cool in the summer,” Jon Kent said. “We check them out to make sure they’re tracking right … and many of them live alone.”
Why do you volunteer?
“We’re both transplants to Missouri,” Jon Kent said. “She came in August of ‘87 and I came in, I think, November of ‘87. So, we wanted to meet people, cause we didn’t know a lot of people for a lot of years cause we’re living out in the country. So we wanted to get involved in some senior activities because we didn’t know very many people.”
Jon Kent said they have met several people through their volunteer work.
“There was a great need to do volunteer work,” Gerri Kent said.
What is something you do now that you two or three decades ago would not have done?
Jon Kent said he could not think of anything he does now that he wouldn’t have done previously.
“We’re retired,” Gerri Kent said. “It makes a big difference.”
Are you retired? What is/was your career field?
“I retired at 65 or 66,” Jon Kent said. “Where I retired from, the job I was working, was the battery plant in Warrensburg. I worked there for 14 years. My wife retired a little bit before I did and she was 62. She was working for Insurance Associates.”
Gerri Kent worked as a substitute teacher for about 10 years in the Crest Ridge School District.
Are there any habits/hobbies you’ve picked up from volunteering? Has volunteering impacted you in any way?
“I already had a lot of hobbies,” Gerri Kent said. “I write poetry and I write sometimes for special occasions and I play the piano and we have a garden and flowers and animals and that sort of thing. Crochet has always been my hobby. I have 29, I’m gonna have two more, great-grandbabies and I make two blankets for each of them, so I’m still doing quite a bit of sewing.”
Gerri Kent said her husband’s main hobby is fishing.
“I used to do some hunting,” Jon Kent said. “I’ve decided I can’t carry a deer out of the woods anymore and I get some shakes, so I’m worried that I might cut my finger while I’m field dressing. … The other thing I do is wood gathering. We’re still burning wood when we can, in the wintertime, supplement our electric heat pump.”
If someone wants to get involved in volunteering, where do they go?
Jon and Gerri Kent recommended talking to Mellissa Gower at the Warrensburg Senior Center or contacting Care Connection about volunteer opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.